Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

The Fate franchise is expanding with two major anime projects coming in the next year or so, and the first will be launching this Fall. A new TV anime series following the Babylonia storyline from the original mobile game, Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is gearing up for its huge premiere on October 5th. In order to celebrate this confirmed release date for the new anime series, Babylonia has dropped a brand new trailer giving fans the best look at the new series yet.

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game. This new trailer shows that off by revealing a mysterious leap through time before confronting some familiar faces in an unfamiliar setting.

Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan. Although the full series will not debut October 5th, fans can currently check out a special prologue episode dubbed “Episode 0” on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now. There’s currently no word on whether or not this new series will be getting an English dub, but there most likely will be one considering the popularity of the other Fate anime releases.

Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. Details about the new anime series such as episode order are still largely being kept under wraps, but the cast of the series is coming together with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci all confirmed for the cast.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.