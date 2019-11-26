Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Confirms New Recap Episodes

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most popular mobile games in the entire world, and anime fans are starting to see why as the first anime project adapting the game has been a major hit as part of the Fall 2019 anime season. Each new episode of Babylonia has continued to impress, and the series is only aiming to get even more impressive as it prepares for the second half of its 20 plus episode order. But before it gets to the halfway point, Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is going to take a short break for the holidays.

As noted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter, the broadcast schedule for the series lists the releases of the next few episodes of the series. This includes a two-part recap special that will catch fans up on the events of the series the weeks of December 21st and December 28th.

The upcoming “Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia” anime broadcast schedule will have two recap episodes covering the 1st-cour https://t.co/JsL9SRlNEY

Episode 9 – 11/30

Episode 10 – 12/07

Episode 11 – 12/14

Recap Pt. I – 12/21

Recap Pt.II – 12/28 pic.twitter.com/R4xoDO00zi — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 23, 2019

With the climactic battle in the most recent episode of the series, one would be surprised seeing that there’s much more room for this anime to explore. But it’s not quite done yet, and at least fans can rest easy knowing they won’t be missing too much new information during the end of the year holidays. But it’s not quite clear yet just how these recap episodes will play out, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details!

If you wanted to check out the newest Fate series for yourself, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming on FunimationNOW. Aniplex of America describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”