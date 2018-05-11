‘Fate/stay night’ Movie Reveals New Teaser

New teaser PV for “Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II – Lost Butterfly.” Coming 2018 https://t.co/NrL2qpzrQD pic.twitter.com/GXGPyt6HWf — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) May 9, 2018

The Fate/stay night series fans are elated this year as the series is finally exploring the third ending route of the original visual novel game, “Heaven’s Feel,” through a trilogy of films and after the first successful release, the second film is on its way.

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly just got a new teaser trailer for the film’s release later in Japan this year, and the new teaser not only has great looks at old favorites, but a new character as well.

The final shot of the trailer is notable because it’s fans’ first introduction to Saber Alter in motion. Fans of the series know Saber eventually is corrupted by a darkness in the Heaven’s Feel route, and now they’ll be able to watch the plot play out in the next film.

For those interested in this new trilogy. The first film, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower is heading to the United States. The screening for the first film will take place June 5 and 7 in select theaters.

Interested fans can book tickets for the screening event starting May 4 (you can do so by following this link), and Fathom Events will release a full list of available theaters that same day. Each screening will include special bonus content featuring ADR director Tony Oliver and the English voice cast.

Fathom Events describes the English dub of Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower event as such:

“Based on the wildly popular Fate franchise that gave anime fans Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, and the hit mobile game Fate/Grand Order, the first film in this movie trilogy explodes with epic action and heart-wrenching drama, tied together by original author Kinoko Nasu’s unique storytelling and otherworldly cast of characters. For the first time ever, movie-goers will experience the film’s English dub along with the despair, romance, and terrifying secrets of the Holy Grail War with protagonist Shirou Emiya in the first chapter of this high-stakes trilogy.

The film summons the all-star English voice cast from “Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works],” including Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Bryce Papenbrook as Shirou Emiya, Mela Lee as Rin Tohsaka, Kyle McCarley as Shinji Matou, Kaiji Tang as Archer, Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, and Cristina Vee as heroine Sakura Matou. Composer Yuki Kajiura (“Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” “Sword Art Online”) will provide the soundtrack for the film, and director Tomonori Sudo (“the Garden of sinners -recalled out summer-“) returns to the Fate series to craft the events of the visual novel into the complete cinematic experience. Celebrated animation studio ufotable (“Fate/Zero,” “Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works],” “the Garden of sinners”) returns to animate TYPE-MOON’s work, promising all of the dynamic action of the previous installations.”

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.