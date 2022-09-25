Fate/strange Fake Anime Special Announced

One of the oddest Fate/stay night spin-off series is getting an anime adaptation of its own as Fate/strange Fake will be making its full anime debut with a new special coming later this year! Originally conceived as an April Fool's Day joke riffing off on Type-Moon's massive Fate franchise titled "Fate/states night" before later being adapted and re-released as the now Fate/strange Fake spin-off series as we know it today, this spin-off series reveals what it would be like if the United States had copied the Holy Grail War but couldn't get all the details just right.

Originally written by Baccano!! series creator Ryogo Narita, the spin-off series had become such a hit with fans for its left field take on the long running franchise that now it's getting ready to launch a whole new anime of its own. Announced during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event this weekend, Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- will be making its TV anime debut on December 31st with a special anime that will be released around the world at the same time in multiple languages. Check out the announcement visual and teaser trailer below as released by Aniplex of America:

This is a Holy Grail War covered in lies.



Introducing another “Fate,” presented by TYPE-MOON x Ryohgo Narita.



Fate/strange Fake is coming December 2022!



#AOF2022 #strangeFake pic.twitter.com/m3sGTzlMXM — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 24, 2022

Fate/strange Fake will launch with both a Japanese audio with English subtitled and an English dubbed version produced by Aniplex of America. The first additions to the Japanese voice cast include Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajyo, Yuki Ono as Saber, Tomokazu Seki as Archer, and Yu Kobayashi as Lancer. The English voice cast includes Anjali Kunapaneni as Ayaka Sajyo, Ben Balmaceda as Saber, David Vincent as Archer, and Marin Miller as Lancer. The first additions to the main staff have been revealed too with Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume will be directing the special episode for A-1 Pictures, Yukei Yamada will be designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano will be composing the music.

Fate/strange Fake has yet to get an official English language release as of this writing, so this will be the first time many fans of the original franchise will get to enjoy the spin-off series. It was originally conceived as an American riff on the Holy Grail War seen in many of the other Fate spin-offs, and will likely be dramatically different from anything fans have seen thus far. But are you curious to check out this new special at the end of the year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!