Fate/Zero to Add Subbed, Dubbed Anime to FunimationNow

It seems like fate has finally caught up to Funimation. After lots of requests from fans, the anime licensor is making dreams come true with an imminent addition. It turns out Fate/Zero is joining the company’s streaming service, and it will make watching the show easier than ever.

Recently, Funimation made the big announcement about Fate/Zero to the delight of fans. The company shared a blog update which confirmed the popular anime will be joining FunimationNow with both subtitled and dubbed versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting September 13, meet Kiritsugu Emiya, Kirei Kotomine, Saber and more as seven mages and seven Heroic Spirits go all-out in an intense and mystical battle royale,” Funimation shared in a new statement.

News: Fate/Zero Joins the FunimationNow Catalog! ⚔ Starting TOMORROW, stream all of Fate/Zero, subbed and dubbed, on FunimationNow. ✨ More info: https://t.co/qksOR3E8P7 pic.twitter.com/RKJmgV45zu — Funimation 👹 (@FUNimation) September 12, 2019

“The first series in the franchise chronologically, Fate/Zero is the prequel to the Fate/stay night story, taking place in Fuyuki City ten years before the events of the Fifth Holy Grail War. Seven mages, referred to as Masters, each summon a Heroic Spirit to fight for them as a Servant, with the guarantee that the last Master/Servant pair standing will be granted a wish each by the Holy Grail.”

According to the site, FunimationNow will begin airing episodes of Fate/Zero starting on Friday, September 13. The service will offer the episodes in the U.S. and Canada, so fans in North America can experience the anime’s English dub more easily than ever before. Currently, Fate/Zero – and a whole host of other Fate anime titles – can be streamed on Crunchyroll subbed.

So, will you be checking out this fan-favorite series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re curiou about the Fate series right now, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. You can also purchase Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel I. presage flower on Blu-ray if you want to catch up in time for the sequel.