Father-Son Duo Goes Viral After Making Live-Action Anime in Quarantine

Anime fans often worry about how their many favorite shows and franchises will get translated into a live-action project, but one father and son duo have gone viral for making their own great live-action anime while in quarantine. As anime and manga continues to make their way further into the mainstream pop culture thanks to the popularity of franchises like Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball, there are going to be even more live-action adaptations in development. But that's not automatically going to spell doom if you make it quirky like this viral video!

Artist Mark Leung (who you can find more work from on YouTube here) has gone viral with anime fans for crafting a full live-action anime fight with his child while the two of them are in quarantine during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired from elements in famous fights seen in franchises like Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins, this hilarious video sees the father and son duo get into quite the intense "fight." You can check it out below!

As anime continues to grow in popularity, anime fans will continue to look at upcoming live-action projects with far more scrutiny than ever. There are currently projects in development for franchises such as My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, One Piece, One-Punch Man, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more. Each of these projects is at various stages of development, and there are many that we still have yet to get any concrete updates for since their initial announcement. This only makes the uneasiness about each project that much more palpable.

But like this viral video, it's possible to make a great adaptation even without the biggest of budgets. All it takes is that creative vision and a respect of the original material to truly reflect what makes anime and manga so great even when brought into the real world. But what do you think? Which anime franchises are best suited for a live-action adaptation? Would JoJo's Bizarre Adventure be a good franchise to explore with live-action further? What about the flashy characters and fighting moves seen in The Seven Deadly Sins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.