Final My Hero Academia Popularity Poll Features Gojo and More

My Hero Academia is moving into its final stretch after nearly 10 years in the game. Creator Kohei Horikoshi confirmed his hit manga has just five chapters left, so all eyes are on the superhero series. This week, the team at Weekly Shonen Jump took time to affirm the manga's latest and final popularity poll. As such, the team released the poll's full results, and some... interesting names made the cut.

You know, like Gojo Satoru. From Jujutsu Kaisen. The man ranked in the My Hero Academia poll, so that just goes to show just how popular the sorcerer is.

Of course, the main picks in this poll all come from My Hero Academia, but things get weird after the top 100 votes. Gojo landed in 160th place with a total of four votes. In 202nd place, Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen landed with three votes. And to make things even better, even Kagurabachi's Chihiro landed on the list with a vote. Talk about good company, right?

As for the vote's top picks, Bakugo Katusiki took first place while Deku came in a close second. For more info on the popularity poll, you can read up on its top 10 picks below:

Katsuki Bakugo



Izuku Midoriya



Shoto Todoroki



Dabi



Hawks



Endeavor



Eijiro Kirishima



Tenya Iida



Ochaco Uraraka



Mezo Shoji



With just a few chapters left to go, My Hero Academia has a lot to cover in a short time. The series recently kickstarted its epilogue, and its first chapter left fans an emotional wreck. If you are not caught up with the manga, you can find it easily enough on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you make of this latest My Hero Academia poll? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!