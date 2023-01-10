Final Space Creator to Launch New Show Following Record Kickstarter

The merger that saw Warner Bros Entertainment Discovery become one saw a number of unexpected casualties, with one of the biggest remaining Final Space, the surreal animated series stricken entirely from HBO Max and all platforms under the WB umbrella. While fans continue to mourn this fan-favorite series, creator Olan Rogers is seeking to create a new series that has arrived on Kickstarter and has already amassed some serious funds to help start a new celestial journey.

If you didn't have the opportunity to check out Final Space, the adult animated series originally premiered on TBS in 2018, finding a home shortly after on Adult Swim and then on HBO Max. Unfortunately, despite the series' following, Final Space wasn't able to survive the companies' merger and was stricken from WB's catalogs. While many details are still surrounding the new project that currently has raised close to half a million dollars on Kickstarter, the title hints at the fact that it will have at least some times to the canceled series.

Final Speed

You can check out the Kickstarter by clicking here, with the project touted as an animated short, which will be released with nine episodes as to how the film itself was made.

Here's what Olan Rogers, creator of Final Space, had to say about his next animated endeavor, which has already been funded and then some, running under the title of "Godspeed":

"Godspeed: an expression of good wishes to a person starting a journey. Seems like a fitting title since we're starting a journey, and we'll you know (wink)! This is a sci-fi animated short, taking the six-plus years of experience from hungry Final Space alum to make something truly jaw-dropping. We never got to show the world what we could really do; we were always stopped short, whether it be because of budget or notes. Now the goal of this project is to not only make a short animated film but to document the journey into a six-episode(now nine-episode) making animation series, documenting the entire process of developing, writing, boarding, animating, and even pitching."

Will you be backing this new project from the creator of Final Space? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godspeed.