Final Space Creator Throws Shade at Warner Brothers for Using Canceled Series as Tax Write-off
Since Warner Brothers and Discovery merged earlier this year, the company's new C-suite has been doing whatever it can to lower costs and reduce debt. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav and his team have spared no feelings in the reckoning, pulling feature films like Batgirl from release, despite it already being deep into post-production. Another one of those casualties was Final Space, an animated series that ran for three seasons on Adult Swim.
While the series was canceled prior to the merger, it has now been taken off any streaming services. In fact, once Netflix's license to stream the show in international market expires, the series won't be available to be seen anywhere. Those revelations were made Saturday morning by Final Space creator Olan Rogers, who released a new merchandise design poking fun at the company's decision to label the series as nothing more than a tax write-off.
#renewfinalspace— Olan Rogers (@OlanRogers) September 24, 2022
It's a banner that you all have been waving, and it's a rallying cry I can stand behind while I continue into this long dark night chasing an ending for this story. ARMOR UP: https://t.co/aq5Q0w5ddu pic.twitter.com/d4gH2n4itW
"Five years of myy life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears...became a tax write-off for the network who owns Final Space," Rogers said in an impassioned tweet Saturday. "Yup. That's it. That's why it's disappeared everywhere in the USA. Five years of work vanished. When the license is up internationally, Netflix will take it down, and then it will be gone forever. There are no more physical copies of S1 and S2, and no physical copies of Season 3 were ever made. Your memory of Final, Space will be the only proof it ever existed unless you own a copy."
Rogers' note continues by throwing his full support behind the #RenewFinalSpace fandom, saying he's going to us the "rallying cry" to do whatever it takes to finish the story he and so many others set out to tell.
"Some might say to give up and move on, and I have moved on to many new projects that I'm very passionate about, but I will not give up this story and these characters," the writer added. "I will never stop fighting for Final Space. If it takes years, then so be it!"
Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the writer's weekend reveals.
Cruel
Anyone who thinks its suitable to do this to a passion project is so, SO cruel.
I can only be glad Olan is otherwise doing well ATM with Godspeed and Lion's Blaze cause he didn't deserve any of the suffering he went through both during and after production.#renewfinalspace https://t.co/fbRlDIco2p— Toon4Thought (@Toon4Thought) September 24, 2022
Ending It Deserves
Final Space a once in a lifetime kind of show which has been documented as being a work of hard labor, dedication, but most of all love, This story deserves to be finished, you can’t even watch it anywhere anymore, give it the ending it deserves!! #RenewFinalSpace https://t.co/ThfarrZeH7— Final Space Facts (@FinalFacts) September 24, 2022
Infuriating
This guy deserves nothing but the world, this shit is absolutely infuriating
Fuck Warner Bros #RenewFinalSpace https://t.co/FAwnnVFE2M— Ben! #FireDavidZaslav (@Benimated) September 24, 2022
Bright Future for the Show
I'm cheering for you all the way, Olan! I'll continue to hope for a better and brighter future for the show! #renewfinalspace— Drew the man who draws (@Drew_Draws_It) September 24, 2022
Deserves to Be Seen
This show deserves to be seen, and Warner Bros won’t let anyone watch it just to be a tax write-off for their sinking company, give this show the ending it so rightfully deserves after that cliffhanger, Olan and everyone who worked on it put so much love in it! #RenewFinalSpace pic.twitter.com/jSynOUNxvx— Final Space Facts (@FinalFacts) September 24, 2022
Final Space's Turn
manifest fans did it. young justice fans did it. community fans did it. even brooklyn nine-nine fans did it.
now it’s final space’s turn. #renewfinalspace https://t.co/SfquJoLCKJ— tay(lor) 🫶🏾 (@tayquack) September 24, 2022
Devastating
talking about how after the show is off of international netflix it will only exist in memories is so devastating holy shit,,, never gonna stop fighting for this show #renewfinalspace https://t.co/vEFvn76kzU— Shmunter (@Shmunter1) September 24, 2022