Fire Force Shares its Best Trailer Yet

Atsushi Okubo, the creator behind the ultra-popular Soul Eater series, has been heating up shelves with Fire Force and soon fans will see just how it will translate to an anime when it premieres in just a couple of weeks as part of the Summer 2019 anime season. It’s no mystery as to why it’s so hotly anticipated due to every fire looking trailer thus far, and the latest is no different.

Fire Force recently dropped what is most likely the final trailer before the anime’s official release on July 5th, and it’s full of fiery imagery and action that’s sure to burn through screens when the series releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production (the studio behind the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime), and will be streaming on both FunimationNow and Crunchyroll upon its release in Japan. Funimation will be offering a simuldub release of the series, and the first English dub episode will premiere alongside its original Japanese release on July 5th.

The anime stars Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”