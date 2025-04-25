Zombie Land Saga Movie Hypes Release Date With New Trailer: Watch

The hilariously bizarre idol anime Zombie Land Saga is making a comeback with a theatrical release, sure to be one of 2025’s must-watch anime films. The year is already packed with major releases like Chainsaw Man: Reze, but this zombie idol madness is grabbing serious attention. A brand-new trailer, key visual, and more details have dropped, sparking renewed excitement, and the announcement has quickly gone viral, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this outrageous and beloved series.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Zombie Land Saga just released a whole slew of information regarding the project, such as a new trailer and staff information. Titled Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, which means Dream Galactic Paradise, is scheduled to premiere in theatres starting on October 24, 2025. At the present time, there is no information regarding the international theatrical release, but there is sure to be official news as the date to the release date draws closer.

Zombie Land Saga Is Coming To Cinemas This Fall

Zombie Land Saga‘s new movie will be animated by Studio Mappa, the studio behind hits like Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yuri on Ice. The chief director of the film will be Konosuke Uda, the director of Lovely Complex, One Piece‘s first 278 episodes, and the recent remake of Ranma 1/2. Takeru Sato will be the director alongside Takashi Ishida. Shigeru Murakoshi (God of High School, Kakegurui) will be in charge of the screenplay, with Yuriko Waki as the animation producer. Fumihide Sai (maboroshi), Jinshichi Yamaguchi (Sword Art Online The Movie), and Kasumi Fukagawa (IDOLiSH7) will be the character designers.

The main voice actors from the previous installments of the anime series will be making their return to the movie. The cast of the movie includes Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi, Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada.

2025 Will Be A Great Year For Anime Movies

The past few years have had banger anime films such as The First Slam Dunk and Blue Giant, but 2025 is unusually stacked with amazing and highly anticipated movies. The biggest ones are, of course, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Chainsaw Man: Reze, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising. Other sleeper hits are Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II, Lupin the Third, and The Rose of Versailles.

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise joins the lineup of very exciting anime that will be hitting cinemas this year. It has been quite a long time since the second season, and based on how gorgeous the trailers look, it seems like the wait is more than worth it.