One Piece Preview Finally Unleashes Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kizaru

One Piece is now powering through the second phase of the Egghead arc, and the first look at the anime’s next episode is showing off the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Admiral Kizaru. When the Egghead Arc went into hiatus last year, one of the final teases was that while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, they were surrounded by the Marines. It was here that the anime teased that Admiral Kizaru would soon be having his fateful rematch with Luffy after all these years. Now that fight has finally begun in full as Luffy is showing off how much he’s grown.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 then sparked this fateful rematch with Kizaru making his move on the island in previous episodes, and Luffy immediately ran to confront the Admiral. It’s been some time since the two of them have faced off against one another, and Luffy’s cruel loss to Kizaru is still one of the biggest losses he’s taken in the anime to date. But now the preview for the next episode teases that Luffy’s about to go all out against Kizaru in his full Gear Fifth form.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1127

One Piece Episode 1127 is titled “Luffy vs. Kizaru! A Fierce Kaleidoscopic Battle” and it will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, April 27th and will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it drops (and on Netflix a week later). The preview for the episode teases it as such, “A clash between two men with unfathomable, superhuman powers! Their battle, which is too fast to see, takes an unexpected turn! The Labophase is in tumult. Will Luffy be able to protect Vegapunk?!” And as the preview suggests, this is going to be a big fight that fans of the One Piece manga have been waiting to see animated.

The latest episode of One Piece saw Luffy trying to match up his Gear Fourth abilities against Kizaru, and it was clear that this wasn’t enough to bridge the gap in power between the two of them. Luffy was soundly defeated as a result, but it wasn’t long before Luffy then fully activated his Gear Fifth form as it was the only form of his that was able to deal any kind of damage. Now we’ll see just how much damage Luffy can do with this transformation active.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece‘s anime will be continuing for the foreseeable future as following its six month hiatus last year, it’s now showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. This includes this rematch between Luffy and Kizaru as fans are fully aware that this rematch has been one long in the making. Kizaru himself continues to be a terrifying Admiral because while he’ll openly talk about the fact he doesn’t like his orders, he’ll carry them out anyway as it’s what he’s been ordered to do.

Luffy and the others have been ready to take on Kizaru this entire time, so now it’s just a matter of seeing how Gear Five Luffy actually stands up against him. While his giant sized form makes Luffy seem stronger than the Admiral, we’ve already seen Kizaru shake off strong looking attacks before thanks to his own speed and power. But Luffy’s transformation could finally level the playing field because it’s such a wild ability. We saw it when Luffy stomped Lucci last year, so now it’s hopefully going to be the same here.