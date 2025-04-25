Horror Streaming Service Becomes Exclusive Platform For Major Anime

Horror and anime don’t go together as well as genres such as action and romantic comedies, but the creepy stories still find their way into the anime world. One of the biggest examples was an anime film that arrived in 1985, exploring a dystopian future that was fit to bursting with vampires, werewolves, and even more terrifying creatures of the night. While said anime film received a theatrical run to help in celebrating its fortieth anniversary, the vampire-centric tale will be arriving on one streaming platform next year, bringing with it the remastered edition that levels up the animation of the vampire hunter and their exploits.

Vampire Hunter D first hit the scene with its anime film in 1985, depicting a world where the son of Dracula fought against the forces of darkness his father reveled in. Despite the popularity of the franchise, D would only return one other time in the anime world with 2000’s Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. It’s been twenty-five years since we last saw a new project featuring the Dhampir and the horror streaming service Shudder will be airing the 40th anniversary remaster. For fans of this horror anime, make ready for Vampire Hunter D’s arrival on Shudder on May 30th next month.

Vampire Hunter D’s Return

Ashi Productions

Even if you’re not a fan of horror, Vampire Hunter D is a must-see for anime fans, presenting a solid supernatural story during its runtime. While it never skimps on the blood and gore in its story, it also offers an emotional tale as D tries to save a family besieged by the undead. If you want a closer look at the classic anime’s story, here’s how SHudder describes the horror movie.

“In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.”

Plenty of D To Adapt

What makes the fact that there are only two Vampire Hunter D anime projects all the more surprising is how many stories have been printed focusing on Dracula’s son. To date, D has a staggering fifty-six novels to his name, with the series first beginning in 1983 and continuing to this day thanks to creator Hideyuki Kikuchi. While there have been rumors in the past regarding new anime projects, nothing has been confirmed or come to light since Bloodlust.

Want to see what the future holds for D and if he’ll receive any new anime updates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Vampire Hunter D and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.