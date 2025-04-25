Jujutsu Kaisen Shatters Major Record Following Manga’s Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season changed the anime game for the year it arrived as Studio MAPPA both investigated the series’ past with the Hidden Inventory Arc and its devastating present with the Shibuya Incident. To no anime fan’s surprise, the production house wasted little time in confirmed that a third season was in the works as MAPPA aims to bring the storyline known as The Culling Game to life. Though it’s been some time since season two came and went, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime is still bringing in some major milestones, even past the manga’s grand finale last year.

For both the Hidden Inventory Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc, Studio MAPPA created two unique intros to journey to both the past and present of Jujutsu Tech. In the first arc of season two, anime fans experienced the origin story of Gojo and Geto as the former friends found themselves on a collision course thanks to the nightmarish scenarios they experienced. For the milestone in question, the Hidden Inventory Arc’s intro has garnered over one hundred million views on Jujutsu Kaisen’s Official YouTube, proving that there is still plenty of gas in the tank for the supernatural shonen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season Three Debut

As mentioned earlier, Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will dive headfirst into the Culling Game, a tournament of sorts that was created by Suguru Geto during the Shibuya Incident Arc’s finale. Now that countless curses and cursed energy wielders have been unleashed on the world, Yujiro is on the run from friends and foes alike thanks to Sukuna’s reign of terror in season two. With the second season seeing vast swathes of characters killed in Shibuya, season three’s return is one of the most anticipated events in the anime world, and for good reason. While no release window has been confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime return, fans are crossing their fingers that it will be sooner rather than later.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga ended last year, bringing Yuji and his friends’ stories to a close thanks to creator Gege Akutami. Based on the storylines of the publication, it’s possible that the anime will receive another season past season three, though at this point, it’s anyone’s guess. Thanks to the battles that were displayed past the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Tech fans should prepare themselves to say goodbye to quite a few major characters. With Studio MAPPA continuing to have some big projects on its plate, the question of when season three will arrive is up in the air though it’s a fairly safe bet that we won’t see Jujutsu Tech return this year.

