New Fire Force Promo Features Soul Eater’s Maka

It looks like Fire Force is ready to set the anime fandom ablaze. The popular manga is ready to jump to the small screen with its own TV series, and the title is teaming up with another favorite series for promotions.

So if you have been missing Maka Albarn, no worries! The heroine is back for a special Fire Force collaboration that even Lord Death would be living for.

Recently, Fire Force put out a special crossover with Soul Eater. The campaign was decided upon as artist Atsushi Ohkubo oversaw both titles. Now, his creations are colliding in this colorful new visual.

“Fire Force” x “Soul Eater” collab illustration featuring Maka. The 17th volume of the Fire Force manga will be released July 17th. The Soul Eater “perfect edition” re-release of manga volumes 1 & 2 will be out July 12th https://t.co/2dXvdOPXjZ pic.twitter.com/APyclKt3lQ — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) June 25, 2019

As you can see above, the poster shows off Maka Albarn in her usual twin ponytails. The heroine is dressed in the fire suits which Fire Force has all its heroes wear, and she is being escorted by a familiar face. The star of Fire Force, Shinra Kusakabe, can be seen holding onto to Maka’s elbow as the pair make their way.

As for what this promo is hyping, well — it is for both series. Of course, Fire Force is in the news as the shonen series will drop its first season this July. Its 17th manga volume will go live this summer as well, and Soul Eater will get a special reprint. The completed supernatural series is set to release its ‘Perfect Edition’ re-release of volumes one and two this July too.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. Fire Force is officially described as such: “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”