Fire Force Announces Second Theme Song

Most anime series tend to switch “intros” and “outros” after a number of episodes are in the tank, usually using a new song entirely to help reflect new events and characters that have been introduced since a series’ inception. It looks like the hit summer franchise of Fire Force is going to be no different, announcing that a second theme song has been chosen in the form of “MayDay” featuring Ryo from Crystal Lake. The first theme song of the series perfectly captures the frantic energy of the franchise so this follow up has a lot to live up to.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 released information about the upcoming second theme song to the adventures of Shinra and the rest of Fire Force Company 8, most likely being released at the halfway mark of the initial season episode order of 24 episodes:

coldrain will perform the 2nd-cour OP song「MAYDAY feat.Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE」to the “Fire Force” TV anime https://t.co/fgwdH5pndO pic.twitter.com/yLve811LAv — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 26, 2019

The first theme song of Fire Force, “Inferno” by Mrs. Green Apple, does a great job of setting the tone of the fire fighters and their strange powers that blast them across the screens with their flame based abilities. While the franchise combines a good deal of action with humor, it also manages to create some heart wrenching moments via the series’ antagonists in the form of “Infernals”, aka people who have been possessed by fire spirits and go on a rampage until they need to be put down by the uniquely skilled fire fighters.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”