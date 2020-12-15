Fire Force Drops a Hilarious Burger King Promo

✖

Fire Force has dropped a hilarious new promo in collaboration with Burger King! In China, Fire Force is having a special collaborative project with Burger King that's resulted in some fun new visuals featuring some of the fan favorites in Fire Force Company 8 in Burker King uniforms. But while that has already been fun on its own, the collaboration has gone one step further as there has been a fun promo highlights the high-octane flame fights of Atsushi Okubo's series and Burger King's own claim to fame of their flame broiled burger patties.

As shared by Fire Force fan @rabbitbookman on Twitter, the newest promo for the Fire Force and Burger King collaboration ties Shinra's hot flames with the grill of Burger King's broilers. Not only that, but they also shared a look at the collaborative visual uniting the two wildly different franchises together in quite the hilarious fashion (along with the collaboration with the Lawson convenience store chain). Check them out below:

Fire Force's second season was recently brought to an end. While it ended on a major cliffhanger for what we can expect to see in the third season of the series, there has yet to be a confirmation of whether or not it will actually be getting that third one. Fans flocked to social media following the end of the season asking for more, but as of this writing there has yet to be an update on that front.

The second season was one of the most intense to date, and while the scope of the battles had changed as the fight to claim the Pillars begun, it's clear that the battles to come in a potential third season are going to be even more intense than we got in the second round. But what did you think of Fire Force's second season? Are you hoping to see a third? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!