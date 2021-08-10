Fire Force Cosplay Brings the Heat With Ogun

✖

One fiery Fire Force cosplay is really bringing the heat with Ogun Montgomery! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series wrapped up the second season of its official anime adaptation late last year, and left fans off with the major cliffhanger that it would continue someday. Unfortunately a third season for the anime has yet to be announced to be in the works, so fans are anxiously waiting to see what's next from the franchise for many of the fighters and brawlers introduced during the course of the second season. This includes some impressive newbies like Ogun Montgomery.

The second season of the series saw Shinra and the rest Company 8 working together with other companies such as Company 4, and this introduced fans to Ogun Montgomery. Ogun not only sported one of the coolest abilities thanks to the ties between his flames and ink, but he got into one of the coolest fights of the season overall with his too brief demonstrations of his power. It might be a while before Ogun comes back in the anime, but at least fans can enjoy him in a whole new way through some awesome cosplay from @f808z on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Da Flyin Hawaiian (@f808z)

Not only does this show off Ogun's awesome abilities, but it even gives some time to Ogun's Flamy Ink mode. This mode wrapped his flame across his body in very distinct ink lines across his body and briefly boosted his strength and speed to immense new levels while he and Shinra were exploring the Chinese Penisula toward the beginning of the second season. This was a huge scene for the fighter, and unfortunately it's the last of his major action scenes for the second season. It's why fans are hoping to see Ogun in action again with the third season of the series.

Unfortunately a third season of the series has yet to be officially confirmed beyond the ominous tease of a continuation following the second season finale, but there's still lots of ground for the anime to cover for when or if it does eventually come back. It's left fans on quite the intense cliffhanger that still needs to be resolved, but it's looking more and more like it's going to be a long wait before we can see that come to fruition.

But what did you think of Ogun Montgomery in Fire Force's second season? Do you want to see the anime come back for a third season someday? What would you want to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!