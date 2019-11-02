Fire Force Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

After a lengthy delay set the series back a few weeks, Fire Force has now officially begun the second cour of the first season. This not only means a new arc filled with tons of new allies, foes, and challenges for Shinra and the rest of Company 8 to overcome, but we also got a new set of opening and ending themes for the series. While not as heavily action packed as the opening and ending we’ve gotten in the past, both new sequences are focused on highlighting the extended roster of characters joining the daily routines of Company 8.

Debuted with Episode 15 of the series, the new opening theme is is titled, “MAYDAY feat. Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE,” as performed by coldrain, and the new ending theme is titled “Nonai” (or “Inside the Brain”) and will be performed by Lenny code fiction. You can check them both out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second cour of the series begins the Vulcan’s Workshop arc and sees Shinra and the others suddenly pulled into a much wider conflict than before. Now they’ll be going up against the White-Clad, and even more intriguing, is someone related to Shinra is actually a powerful member. This will unfold over the next few weeks as the first season continues!

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”