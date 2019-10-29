Fire Force Announces New Cast Additions

After some notable delays, Fire Force will finally kick off the second cour of the first season of the series with the next episode. This also will bring a brand new arc, Vulcan’s Workshop, which keeps up the intensity of the past few episodes as Shinra and the rest of Company 8 begin to do battle with the White-Clad and Evangelists. This new arc of the series will officially get into gear with Episode 15 on November 1st, and this includes some brand new characters and cast additions to the anime. Now we have confirmation of who they’ll be!

The official website for the series revealed the three new additions making their debut with Episode 15 of the series and they include Taku Yashio as Vulcan Joseph, Ayaka Asai as Lisa, and Shoya Chiba as Yu. We also got a new look at their character designs for the anime:

Videos by ComicBook.com

HERE IT IS! Vulcan will be voiced by Taku Yashiro!

Lisa will be voiced by Ayaka Asai!

Yū will be voiced by Shōya Chiba! pic.twitter.com/Yn2uowzYdg — Devil’s Footprints | 悪魔の足跡 (@FireForce_8) October 29, 2019

Episode 15 of the series will also introduce a new opening and ending theme to commemorate the official start of the second cour. The new opening theme is titled, “MAYDAY feat. Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE,” as performed by coldrain, and the new ending theme is titled “Nonai” (or “Inside the Brain”) and will be performed by Lenny code fiction. Thankfully it won’t be too long of a wait before it all begins!

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”