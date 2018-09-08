After a short break, FLCL is returning for its third season with FLCL Alternative. Although it was first scene during a special April Fool’s Day “prank,” this will be the full rollout for the series on Toonami properly.

But what time does FLCL Alternative premiere tonight? You can catch the premiere of FLCL Alternative tonight, Saturday, September 8 at 11:30 EST on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Fans first caught the series premiere back in April, when Toonami aired the series in its original Japanese with English subtitles. This was a huge deal for network television, but now fans will finally see the English dub of the series.

The English dub cast for the third season includes the returning Kari Wahlgren as Haruko, Megan Taylor Harvey as Kana, Marieve Herington as Pets, Erica Lindbeck as Hijiri, Marianne Miller as Mossan, Patrick Seitz as Sudo, Max Mittelman as Sasaki, Ben Pronsky as Aida, Erick Abbate as Bunta, Steve Blum as Yoga, and Ray Chase as Kanda.

FLCL‘s second season, Alternative, received mixed reviews upon release so fans are hoping the third season of the series makes a greater impression overall. Still, it’s nice to get new episodes of the cult favorite franchise.

For those curious, Adult Swim describes FLCL Alternative as such:

“FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.