‘FLCL’ Season 3 Surprise Premiere Stuns With One Gorgeous Fight Scene

If you hadn’t heard, FLCL made a big comeback over the weekend, and audiences have April Fools’ Day to thank for the surprise. To celebrate the prankster holiday, Adult Swim teamed up with Toonami to air the first episode of FLCL’s impending comeback, and the unannounced gift got the Internet buzzing. And, really — can you blame anyone for geeking out?

Just, take a look at the video below. You will see why FLCL: Alternative got fans going once you do.

Taking to Twitter, fans who managed to snag a peek at the surprise premiere shared clips from FLCL: Alternative with others. The clip below shows the franchise’s lead Haruko Haruhara as the space investigator makes easy work of a massive robot.

The slick animation shows Haruka going all-out against the monster before obliterating it with a swing of her guitar. Dressed in a puffy yellow vest and pants, the heroine is as feisty as ever when she takes down her intergalactic opponent, and her gun-ho attitude has got fans feeling nostalgic. So, Toonami really can not bring back FLCL soon enough.

Want to learn more about the anime’s long-awaited return? Well, you are in luck. Adult Swim and Toonami released short synopses about FLCL‘s second and third seasons which you can find below:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL: Progressive is currently slated to officially air June 22 on Adult Swim with FLCL: Alternative premiering later this September. What did you think of Toonami’s surprise premiere? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!