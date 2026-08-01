Black Clover Highlights Asta With First Look at Final Manga Release

Black Clover is gearing up to return to shelves in Japan with its final manga release ever, and the first look at the manga finale is showing off a cool new look at Asta to help say goodbye. Shonen Jump has seen a number of its longer running franchises come to an end through the year so far, and there are even more going to end before the end of the year. But the biggest goodbye of the year has to have been to Black Clover, which wrapped up its story after 11 long years.

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Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover officially ended its run with Shueisha’s various Jump magazines earlier this Spring after 11 years of serialization, and it’s gearing up for its official physical release on shelves later this Summer. The final volume of Yuki Tabata’s manga series has revealed the preview for its final cover art (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), and it’s getting ready to say goodbye to Asta with one final fist bump with fans. Check it out in its glory below.

Black Clover Final Volume Cover Art Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover Volume 38 will be hitting shelves in Japan on August 4th, and collects the final chapters of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series overall. An international release date for the manga has yet to be announced as of this time, and it’s likely going to be a while as the official English language manga volumes are still a bit behind its release in Japan. Black Clover does have some other big plans to go alongside the launch of this final volume as well with an official fan book hitting at the same time.

Black Clover is also hitting shelves in Japan with a special guide book giving fans lots of new details that Yuki Tabata was not able to include in the original version of the story. It’s also going to include a special brand new chapter from Tabata crafted following the end of the original finale, and sheds new light on Asta’s future moving forward. But as fans wait on its official release, there’s no telling what could be included in this special epilogue given how much Black Clover was able to wrap things up when it ended.

Black Clover Season 2 Premieres Later This Fall

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover’s manga might have ended its story earlier this year, but that’s far from the end of the franchise. The anime is readying for its return later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be streaming its new episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits. The anime is going to pick up from right where it all left off following the end of the massive first season five long years ago, so now is the time to catch up as the anime is going to throw fans right back into it.

Asta and the other Clover Kingdom knights ended that first season in the midst of a training arc that saw them preparing for a raid on the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, and we’ll see that all kick into action in the coming season. It’s the penultimate arc of the series heading into the grand finale as well, and now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not the anime can pull off such an anticipated return.

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