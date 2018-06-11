‘FLCL Progressive’ Had One Super NSFW Scene

The first episode of FLCL‘s brand new season FLCL Progressive recently premiered on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and fans have been pouring over it with a fine tooth comb in order to truly digest everything that happened.

When you break down the episode, quite a bit took place. Fans were introduced to a brand new main character Hidomi, some of her classmates argued the meaning of “unisex,” she was hit by a car, and then a robot popped out of nowhere to fight another robot. It’s essentially par for the course for a series like this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But one of the things that stuck out most for fans is definitely when Hidomi met her new teacher. This new teacher’s “lesson plan”? Sitting Hidomi down in front of a laptop and showing her what’s most like an adult video. As Hidomi scrolls through whatever content is on-screen, various moans of a sexual nature can be heard. The entire class is shocked at such a thing, as well as fans, but Hidomi has no reaction.

But this exploration of sex and puberty was integral to the original series, and it seems that it’s odd presence will make itself known in the sequel as well.

For those interested, the series currently airs Saturday evenings on Toonami at midnight EST. It’s also available online at Adult Swim’s official website.

Adult Swim describes FLCL Progressive as such:

“FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

What did you think of the strange sex sounds scene? Read on to see what fans thought and let us know your own reactions in the comments!

@TyTwinny

Sex sounds and it’s not even hentai. #FLCL — Tyrike ?? (@TyTwinny) June 3, 2018

@xxNinTwinDoxx

@ToonamiBabe

Lmao what the fuck?? Like FLCL was clearly dirty before but this is next level.#FLCLProgressive — ?Anbu Amarie? (@ToonamiBabe) June 3, 2018

@ImperfectXIII

I guess it wouldn’t be FLCL if I wasn’t going “the fuuuuuuuuck?” by the first commercial break. #FLCLProgressive #Toonami — ImperfectXIII (@ImperfectXIII) June 3, 2018

@MollyMeWow

*me last week*

“FLCL Progressive won’t be nearly as weird as the original”

*me now*

“Well then”#FLCL #FLCL2 — Molly (@MollyMeWow) June 3, 2018

@0215MADman

Today’s Lesson:

Why aren’t kids liking porn like the good old days?#FLCL — Ian Haas (@0215MADman) June 3, 2018

@Schmullus1

This whole “showing porn to students thing” and the reactions I’m seeing on my timeline is funny.



FLCL doing crazy stuff that seemingly makes no sense? Sounds like the FLCL I know. #FLCL2 — Schmullus (Logan) (@Schmullus1) June 3, 2018

@MSinter

Oh no…. FLCL just became a hentai!! #FLCL2LiveTweet — Michael Sinterniklaa (@MSinter) June 3, 2018

@RiseFallNick