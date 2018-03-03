‘Food Wars’ OVA Gets First Trailer

Fans of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma took a big hit last year when the series’ third season came to a surprising end after 12 episodes, but with the latter half of the third season coming later this year fans have much to look forward to.

Especially seeing how there’s also an OVA planned that follows Erina as she adjusts to living in the Polar Star Dormitory.

A short OVA (or original video animation) for the series will be included with Volume 29 of the manga’s release. The first trailer for the OVA, titled Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate: Erina’s New Life, features Erina in casual clothing having trouble adjusting to her new life (since she runs away from her father in the third season) as she struggles to use the washing mashine and use the public bath.

Volume 29 is set to release May 2 in Japan for 3,240 yen (about $30 USD), and will depict events of the “Promotion Exams” arc. The bundled version of the volume will only be available to people who pre-order (which you can do so here), and the deadline of which is March 5.

Along with this OVA, fans also can look forward to Season 4 of the anime series in April 2018. The first trailer for the season teases major events of the Promotion Exams Arc, such as Soma’s big showdown with Hayama after his siding with Central, which sees the surviving rebels of Totsuki go against the Central’s new Elite Ten in a series of even more aggressive challenges to stay in school.

The first key visual for the season teases a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.