Food Wars Marathon Coming to Toonami Following Thanksgiving

It looks like Toonami has figured out its holiday plans. At last, the anime block has let fans in on its schedule for Thanksgiving, and Toonami will be hosting a rather appropriate marathon.

According to Toonami News, the late-night block will bring out a Food Wars marathon the Saturday just after Thanksgiving. November 30th will kick off the marathon at midnight. At this point, there is no word on how long the marathon will run of what episodes will be shown, but the marathon is appropriate.

After all, what could be better to watch after Thanksgiving, the holiday where everyone eats to their hearts’ content? Food Wars is all about that foodie life, and it will make audiences scavenge their refrigerators for any and all holiday leftovers.

BREAKING NEWS: #Toonami announces a #FoodWars marathon for November 30 at midnight. My Hero Academia and One Punch Man will still play at 11 PM & 11:30 PM.

For fans who tune into Toonami for other shows, don’t be too alarmed. The program will pick up where it left off the following week, and November 30 won’t be all Food Wars. My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man will air as usual that night at 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm respectively.

Currently, Toonami is airing the latest season of Food Wars. The show came back this fall to bring out the anime’s fourth season. Fans were excited to see Soma make a comeback to TV, and Toonami was quick to air the season thanks to its partnership with Crunchyroll. Now, fans will get a double serving of Food Wars this month just in time for the holidays, and they’re plenty happy for the service.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.