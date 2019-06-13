Food Wars Season 4 Reportedly Announced

Food Wars stands as one of Shueisha’s most popular shonen titles nowadays, but fans know all good things must come to an end. Despite all of its popularity, reports revealed the series would end this year in print, but no word was given on the anime.

And now? Well, it seems fans don’t have anything too big to worry about. Food Wars will continue on the small screen if a brand-new report is right on the money.

Within the last day, social media has been flooded by anime fans looking to celebrate the good news. Several reports went live saying a season four of Food Wars has been ordered for the fall. The news seems to come from an alleged magazine leak in Japan, but several noted anime profilers have put their support behind the report by sharing it while fans wait on official word.

This report has fans feeling good as Food Wars ended its third season last year. The first part of the season began in October 2017 before it ended in June 2018. Now, it looks like Soma Yukihara will return to the small screen yet again. The hopeful chef will have more chances to wow audiences with his impeccable palette, so here’s to hoping a fall premiere will treat Food Wars well this year. After all, the series’ original manga will be coming to an end in a matter of chapters, and its newly reported sequel won’t last much longer. This means the Food Wars anime will be the best way for fans to keep up with Soma, and there are still so many out there who have yet to taste the lead’s legendary pork cutlet!

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.