Watch ‘Food Wars’ New Opening, Ending

Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara – Toutsuki Ressha-hen OP#shokugeki_anime pic.twitter.com/D5eSYP8TXb — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 8, 2018

After coming to an abrupt end after a few episodes into its third season, Food Wars! fans are elated to have their favorite series come back in time to finish adapting the fallout of Central’s attack on Totsuki.

The opening theme is “Braver” and performed by artist ZAQ (seen in the video above), and the ending theme is “Kyokyo Jitsujitsu,” as performed by nano.RIPE. You can see it in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara – Toutsuki Ressha-hen ED#shokugeki_anime pic.twitter.com/6L2VmzeM30 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 8, 2018

The synopsis for the second cour of the third season, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, is as follows:

“Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more. After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki Academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year? Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!”

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.