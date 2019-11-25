Food Wars Season Four’s Episode Order Has Fans Asking Questions

Food Wars made its return to television this season, and fans have been drooling over Soma’s dish ever since. The show hooked fans with its promise of a fourth and final season following the manga’s end, leaving many to wonder how long the installment would be. Now, it seems details about the length of season four have surfaced, and it seems it might not go on for much longer.

Recently, a post was made on Twitter by the official page for Food Wars. It was there fans got an update on the season four Blu-ray release, and its details confirmed only 15 episodes would be included in the bundle.

Of course, fans were a bit surprised when this information was made public. Many were expecting Food Wars‘ final season to be two cours rather than one. It could be that this 15-episode bundle only covers the first cour, but fans haven’t heard anything about a follow up. If that is the case, Food Wars will end before the new year rolls in… and some fans are not mad about that.

After all, manga fans have held a grudge against the final arc of Food Wars for a long time. Before the manga ended, it dipped significantly in sales with the Central arc. Fans agreed the quality went down with it, and Food Wars only grew staler from there. If the anime cut out the final arc, readers admit they’d be fine with such a choice, but anime-only fans say they deserve the opportunity to judge this last story for themselves.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.