Food Wars Season 4’s Big Debut is a Huge Hit with Fans

Food Wars is one of the many anime returning as part of the packed to the brim Fall anime season, and fans are eating good as the fourth season of the series has been a big hit with its premiere. After ending the third season with the first match of the Regiment de Cuisine, the first episode of Season 4 has put fans right back into the fray as this high-stakes team shokugeki match continues. It’s even more of an intense situation now that the top cooks from Central’s Elite Ten have jumped into the second round.

The first episode of The Fourth Plate kicks off Round 2 of the Regiment de Cuisine with the former third seat Tosuke Megashima fighting for the Rebels against Rindo Kobayashi, Subaru Mimasaka against the fourth seat Somei Saito, and Terunori Kuga taking on the number one seat, Eishi Tsukasa.

The second round has just begun, but fans are already beginning to see just why the Elite Ten are such fearful opponents. Even with the help of the former third seat, Soma and the rebels are going to have to dig deep against masters like Rindo and Tsukasa.

Fans have been impressed with the anime’s big comeback thus far, but what did you think of Food Wars‘ Season 4 premiere? Are you happy to have the anime back? Did you like the first episode? Or did it not meet your expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

MFW

Me watching food wars season 4 episode 1 pic.twitter.com/pIxwOzGVIc — ♡ *koi fish noises* ♡ (@lilkitsune__) October 11, 2019

Well, Food Wars Does Use Real Recipes…

He probably watched season 4 ep1 of Food wars earlier today. https://t.co/A1jbRbU3v6 — Maybe: Jeremy (@FuckinFiesta) October 12, 2019

Food Wars is Appealing for Lots of Reasons!

Season 4 reminded me that the ladies in food wars rival the dishes in the show — Minus got suspended 👻 (@Cloneminus) October 12, 2019

Way TOO FAST!

Man feels good to watch food wars again Season 4 is looking good so far but man that first episode went so fast — 👻🎃Commander Peep Boo||AVID🎃👻 (@Commander_Peep) October 12, 2019

We’re Eating Good, Rindo Lovers!

After watching the first episode of season 4 of food wars I’ve remembered my undying love for Rindo. I also remembered how fucking over the top food wars is. — Skiski1999 (@skiski1999) October 12, 2019

“E A T I N G”

Friday’s we getting Dr Stone, Fire force and Food Wars

Saturday’s we getting Fate, SAO, and MHA

E A T I N G — Reborn ♠️ (@goReborn) October 12, 2019

But Seriously…

who gave food wars the RIGHT to be so good — jaylynne is so fucking tired from school sigh 💕 (@rosecoloredsilk) October 12, 2019

There’s So MUCH to Love this Fall!