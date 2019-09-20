Food Wars Season 4 Debuts First TV Promo

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma‘s original manga wrapped up its finale earlier this Summer, so fans have been anxious for more from their favorite fighting food series. The fourth season of the series will be one of the major anime returns coming with the Fall 2019 anime season this October, and the anticipation for its upcoming premiere is steadily beginning to build the closer we get to that premiere. One of things that will help in this matter is a fresh new TV promo for the fourth season, and you can check it out in the video above!

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma‘s fourth season is officially dubbed The Fourth Plate. Premiering on October 11th in Japan, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new season alongside its run in Japan so it won’t be a long wait to check out the new episodes for fans in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has yet to be confirmed how many episodes this new season will be, but it will close out the Central arc of the series. Beginning with the second half of the third season, the series will be picking up right where the last one left off and joins Soma and the rebel chefs in the middle of the final duels of the Regiments de Cuisine. The third season ended on a pretty awkward cliffhanger, much like previous seasons of the series, but the staff and cast from the previous releases will be returning to wrap it all up.

Yoshitomo Yonetani will be returning from previous seasons to direct it for J.C. Staff, Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing the scripts for the series, Tomoyuki Shitaya will be returning for character designer duties. The new opening theme for the series will be titled, “Chronos” as performed by Stereo Dive Foundation, and the new ending theme, “Emblem” will be performed by nano.RIPE.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.