Oshi no Ko Creator’s Fantasy Series In Jeopardy After New Release

As collaborative projects with Crazy Raccoon, a Japanese video game organization, Oshi no Ko creator Aka Akasaka simultaneously released two new manga series, titled RBR – Crazy Raccoon Battle Royale and Karubi Momareru in the Comic HOWL magazine. RBR – Crazy Raccoon Battle Royale follows a recluse boy who shut himself in after the tragic death of his older brother. Spending all his time playing video games, he never would’ve realized that he would suddenly get a chance to participate in popular E-Sports, where he must put his life on the line. On the other hand, Karubi Momareru is described as a “super-high calorie comedy” inspired by V-Tuber Akami Karubi, who is also part of Team Crazy Raccoon.

Both series are illustrated by different artists, leaving Akasaka responsible for writing the story. Since these series are scheduled weekly, the workload might turn out to be taxing, especially when he is already working on an ongoing romance fantasy, Maerchen Crown. Illustrated by Azychika (Record of Ragnarok), the series debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in March 2025. Maerchen Crown created quite a hype, especially since it was Akasaka’s first manga after the controversial ending of Oshi no Ko. With the two new releases, many fans wonder if the Maerchen Crown will get axed. But is there any truth to this?

Oshi no Ko Creator’s Fantasy Series Has an Uncertain Future

Image Courtesy of Weekly Young Jump

The series has only released 17 chapters so far, which are available for free in the official app of Manga Plus. Each week, the new chapters garner several thousand views on the app, which means it’s performing quite decently. However, since Maerchen Crown has yet to release even its first volume, it’s too soon to determine if the series is a flop or not. Usually, Shueisha waits at least one year to figure out if a series has the potential to make money for them.

In case the volume sales are too low, they won’t hesitate to axe the series, even if it’s done unofficially. This is why Maerchen Crown is safe for the time being. As a reimagined version of the famous fairy tale Rapunzel, the series has a surprising horror twist, which is revealed in the first chapter. The art by Azychika is no doubt as stunning as ever, which is a treat to the eyes. The story may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it still needs time to build up since it’s in the initial phase.

