Four Years Later, This Classic Shonen Jump Anime Might Make a Comeback to Adapt Its Best Arc Yet

Written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, the 2013 manga World Trigger is best known for its stellar world-building and captivating storyline. However, despite offering everything fans love in a Shonen series, it’s not considered a mainstream hit because of the controversial anime adaptation and several hiatuses caused due to the author’s health. World Trigger initially debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but transitioned to Jump SQ on a monthly schedule. The transition took place in 2018 after the manga returned from an indefinite hiatus, which took two years. The story is set in Mikado City, a place where a mysterious gate to another world opened out of nowhere, allowing horrifying invaders from another dimension, called neighbors, to cause nothing but destruction.

Their technology is highly advanced, and even modern weapons are useless against them. The continuous attacks from the neighbors led the city to the brink of destruction, but things began to change when a mysterious group from the Border Defense Agency appeared four years ago and protected the city. The series follows the journey of Yuuma Kuga, one of the Border’s trainees, who appears ordinary at a glance but is hiding a major secret about his identity. One of the major anime and manga conventions in Japan will take place in December this year, which may announce the anime’s comeback.

Jump Festa 2026 Has Exciting Plans For World Trigger

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even after the magazine transition, the series often has an irregular schedule, but dedicated fans still await new chapters and even new anime projects despite the initial disappointment regarding the animation quality in the first season. The anime released its third season in October 2021, receiving praise for its improved animation. However, although the third season reached its conclusion in January 2022, the studio never confirmed the anime’s fourth season. It’s been several years since fans have been waiting, and now the Jump Festa announcement sparks new hope for the anime comeback.

The event will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, where World Trigger will take the Super Stage on the first day from 4:20 PM to 4:50 PM JST. The official website of Jump Festa confirms an exciting announcement, which is likely to be related to the anime, although it didn’t disclose more information. Additionally, the voice actors Tomoe Muranaka (Yuma Kuga), Yuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Nao Tamura (Chika Amatori), Yuichi Nakamura (Yuichi Jin), and Hideyuki Tanaka (Replica) will be in attendance.

The anime has almost adapted the entire second part of the B-Rank Wars Arc, leaving the Away Mission Test Arc to be adapted next. The arc is divided into two phases and is considered one of the, if not the, best arcs in the manga so far. Over the years, the manga has accumulated enough chapters for the studio to work on another season. World Trigger is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

