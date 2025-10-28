My Hero Academia Confirms “Plus Ultra” Announcement After Final Season

My Hero Academia continues to surprise fans with its epic final season as the final battle against All For One grows more intense. The final arc is the most brutal and longest arc in the series, where the Heroes are pushed to their limits during the long battle, suffering injuries and an unimaginable number of casualties. The final season is receiving countless praises for its epic animation as the animators show excitement over drawing the hype scenes in the story. After 10 years of serialization, the manga reached its conclusion last year, and the anime isn’t that far behind. As soon as the final season began, Katsuki Bakugo, who was believed to be dead in Season 7 after being pierced in the heart by Tomura Shigaraki, made his return.

His unexpected comeback wins the viewers’ hearts as he once again joins the battlefield and fights All For One after saving All Might’s life. Although the final season hasn’t revealed the episode count yet, it will probably release about 11 to 13 episodes, considering that the story is nearing its end. Additionally, even though the studio didn’t reveal the episode count, the official website of the anime revealed that the final season’s Blu-ray will be released in two volumes. While the anime is nearing its end, one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions in Japan has exciting news in store for fans.

Jump Festa 2026 Confirms Exciting My Hero Academia News

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Since 1999, Shueisha has held a two-day annual anime and manga convention attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year. The event is solely dedicated to Shonen series from Shueisha’s magazines, such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. The event features new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The event is always held in December, wrapping up the year with some of the most exciting updates about fan-favorite series.

Jump Festa 2026 will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, where My Hero Academia will take a Super Stage on the first day. The official website of Jump Festa confirms that there will be a “Plus Ultra” announcement, although the details won’t be revealed before the event. Additionally, the voice actors of the main cast will also be in attendance, which includes Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka), Yuji Kaji (Shoto Todoroki), and Kenta Miyake (All Might).

The website also shares messages from the My Hero Academia stars, who all express their excitement to be a part of the show. While the announcement will be held between 11:40 AM to 12:10 JST, the information will likely be circulated across the globe not long after. The final season is dropping new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the previous seven seasons of the anime.

