Attack on Titan Returns With Its Weirdest Crossover to Date

Attack on Titan might have ended years ago, but the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps has a legacy in the anime world that won’t soon be forgotten. While the Titans themselves have fought against Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy in a wild crossover, Hajime Isayama’s story continues to find new wild crossovers to take part in. While we might never see the Scout Regiment meeting the Z-Fighters and the Straw Hat Pirates, the likes of Eren, Mikasa, and Levi have returned once again in one of the most unbelievable crossovers to date.

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In the past, Attack on Titan has teamed up with laundry detergent, toothpaste, and alcohol producers, using humans and Titans alike to push products. Most recently, the anime franchise has teamed up with Gokijet Pro to create a brand of cockroach repellent spray that employs the scouts in a wild way. The new line of spray features different panels from Attack on Titan’s manga, featuring the likes of Captain Levi, Eren, and Mikasa. While the spray might not summon the Rumbling to eradicate insects and/or give users the power of the Titans to crush their enemies, it remains one of the most bizarre anime merchandise lines of all time. You can check out the three designs for the insect repellent below.

Attack on Cockroaches

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As a part of the official announcement, DAISO has released a statement to confirm that the anime crossover spray is now available: “DAISO has launched a new Gokijet Pro with an Attack on Titan design. There are three designs available: Eren, Mikasa, and Levi.” If the spray is as effective at eliminating roaches as these three are at taking down Titans, we would imagine it will be a hot seller in Japan.

Even though Attack on Titan doesn’t have any current plans to release new manga stories and/or anime adaptations, there is always the possibility of the universe returning. Most recently, creator Hajime Isayama created a prequel short story in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, a tale that focused on the early childhood of Captain Levi. Even though Levi wasn’t fighting Titans as a child, the beloved fan-favorite character was dealing with problems that make him one of anime’s most tragic characters.

Isayama, in an interview earlier this year, confirmed that he might not dive back into the Titan-filled world anytime soon. The mangaka is enjoying his retirement, stating the following, “Many years have passed since the manga serialization and anime broadcast ended, but I’m no longer working. I’ve occasionally been asked to draw illustrations and sign autographs, and I’ve helped out with Kaji-san’s Breeze Project, but I no longer draw on a daily basis. I don’t think I could write anything like Attack on Titan. If I try to write something, it will end up being a cut-out of one of the elements I drew in Attack on Titan. I think this first serialization was like that, where I poured everything out until I was completely empty.”

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