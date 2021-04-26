Final Free Films Reveal Teaser, Poster, and Release Dates

The final films in the Free! franchise have revealed the first teaser trailer, poster, and release dates! The third season of the Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime franchise came to an end back in 2019, and it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new feature film. Originally scheduled for a release back in 2020 before being delayed for numerous tragic reasons, Kyoto Animation has finally shared a concrete look at not only one but two-part final film project for the anime franchise officially dubbed as Free! The Final Stroke.

During a special event celebrating the eighth anniversary of the Free! anime franchise, Free! The Final Stroke was confirmed to be a two-part feature film project that is touted as the finale to the anime franchise overall. It also confirmed new release dates for the film with the first hitting this Fall, and the second hitting this Spring. To commemorate this announcement, Kyoto Animation has released a teaser trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and a poster that you can find below!

Free! The Final Stroke will be releasing the first film on September 17, and the final film in the project in April 2022 in Japan. There are no international release plans noted for the film just yet, but it has been confirmed that Eisaku Kawanami will be returning from the previous anime releases for Kyoto Animation. Nobunaga Shimazaki has also been confirmed to return as the voice of the main character, Haruka Nanase.

