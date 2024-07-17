Viral Frieren Cosplay Ushers Fern’s Magic Into the Real World

When it comes to magic, few anime series get it right quite like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The show may have a single season under its belt, but even so, it has become a massive hit with fans. Characters like Himmel have become standouts amongst fans, and the same can be said for Fern. So of course, it is hardly surprising to see a cosplay of Fern going viral all thanks to its high-tech take on her magic.

The tribute comes courtesy of TikTok user daniellesgalaxy as the cosplayer has quite the following on social media. Some months ago, they went viral for their take on Frieren as they brought the elf’s magic to life with a special hologram. Now, they have teamed up with Iris Anneke to tackle Fern, and the tribute is pretty perfect.

Of course, the technology used to make the magic of Frieren a reality isn’t new. The cosplay seen above is made possible with a holographic LED fan. The device is programmed to show certain images as if they were a hologram. A fan of LED blades spin together fast enough to create the illusion, so for Frieren, the technology was put on Fern’s staff to make the cosplay a success.

As technology continues to improve and become more accessible, cosplays across the board are getting better. This special take on Frieren proves as much as this tribute would not have been possible a decade ago. So in another ten years, well – you can imagine what kind of work fans will be doing.

If you have not seen Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for yourself, its first season is now streaming on Crunchyroll. You can find more info on the hit fantasy series below:

“Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

