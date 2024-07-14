Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Highlights Its Heroes With New Art

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was one of the biggest anime releases of the last two years as fans were introduced to a whole new fantasy world, and some special new art has been shared highlighting Frieren and Himmel! Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End kicked off its run last Fall, but really started catching on with fans with its new episodes airing through the Winter 2024 anime schedule earlier this year. The second half of the anime showcased some of the biggest set pieces in the anime thus far, and really helped to cement its place as one of the best received fantasy series of the last few years.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was such a hit with fans as it introduced Frieren, a mage who had outlived each of her friends and began to reckon their place within her life. Tying her back to the past is the connection with the hero Himmel as she often thinks about what he would have done in her place years later. Highlighting the both of them are some special new posters Madhouse has released for an upcoming merchandise line coming to a special exhibition in Japan pretty soon. You can check them out in action below as they highlight why it’s been such a big deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Madhouse_News/status/1811928894897029158

Where to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End officially wrapped up its run earlier this year, but has unfortunately yet to announce whether or not the anime will continue (even though it did share a tease about a potential continuation being in the works). For now, it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far now streaming with Crunchyroll, or you can even read ahead in Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga with the Viz Manga app.

As for what to expect from the anime’s story, Crunchyroll teases what goes down in the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End as such, “After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.”