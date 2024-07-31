Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Return Announced Amid Hiatus

It has been a few months, but fear not! Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was not going to leave fans hanging for long. Back in May, the hit manga went on hiatus for an indefinite period, but that will end soon as Frieren has landed on a return date.

Yes, that is right. You can get out your calendars because Frieren will resume in Weekly Shonen Sunday in August. To be specific, chapter 131 will be released on August 7.

Some months ago, fans were told Frieren was going to take a break as creator Kanehito Yamada stepped away from the drawing desk. The wait for new content has been arduous, but as you can imagine, fans want nothing more than for Kanehito to take care of themselves. The manga industry is rather notorious for its rough work conditions. Any break is good for an artist, and after resting, the Frieren creator is ready to make a comeback.

Of course, there is more focus on Frieren now than ever before. The fantasy drama has been around since April 2020, but it hit a new high last year. Frieren found a massive new fanbase when its anime launched under Madhouse. The thought-provoking series became a quick fave with audiences, leading many to dub Frieren as the best anime of the year. The anime’s season finale sent many towards the manga, so readers can look forward to the series’ return.

Want to know more about Frieren? You can find its manga through Viz Media while its anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit franchise, you can read the synopsis of Frieren below:

“Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

