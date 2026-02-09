Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Drops a New Release As Season 2 Continues

Play video

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End returns with its highly anticipated Season 2 in January 2026, and the anime has already released four episodes so far. Unfortunately, the latest season is scheduled to release only 10 episodes. The journey of Frieren’s party gets even more intense as they travel through some of the most dangerous lands in the world. Even after the Demon King’s defeat, the threat of demons hasn’t been completely eradicated. It’s more likely to encounter dangerous demons in the North, which is why all parties must have at least one First Class Mage. Right after Season 2 dropped Episode 4, the anime released a special music video for the ending theme, The Story of Us, by Milet. The artist also provided the first opening theme of Season 1, titled, Anytime Anywhere, which was another smashing hit.

The new ending theme is already popular enough, and the new video released a full version, compiling scenes from the released episodes of the latest season. The music video highlights all the characters that have appeared in Season 2 so far, not just the main characters. It highlights the bonds of Frieren’s old and new parties as they navigate through many challenges in their journey. The audio CD will be released on March 4th, 2026, and is already available for pre-sale on Amazon Japan. The latest music video will also be added as a special bonus.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Keeps Surprising Fans in Each Episode

The reason the anime feels so special is because of how beautifully it weaves present-day events with echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side by side, and that’s truly what makes the story so captivating. Instead of unfolding the story in a straight line, it features reflective glimpses into Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party that not only add emotional depth to the story but also affect her present decisions. This narrative allows fans to feel the passage of time in a quiet yet nostalgic journey.

Season 2 follows the same method of storytelling as the party continues to encounter even more dangerous situations. Each episode of the second season brings a new set of challenges for the group to overcome, and their journey will continue to get even more dangerous from here on out. Since the second season is shorter than expected, we can at least expect the anime to adapt the Continued Northern Travels and Divine Revolte Arcs. There’s also a possibility that the Golden Land Arc will be introduced in this season. However, since this arc is 28 chapters long, it may not be fully adapted this season.

The anime debuted on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Although Netflix is also streaming the second season, it’s only limited to selected regions in Asia, and there’s no confirmation on when it will be available on Netflix USA.

