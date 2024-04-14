Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Gets Magical With Fern

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End made its mark as one of the unique anime experiences fans will get to see this year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Fern's role in it all with some magical cosplay! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End begins where the title suggests, long after the conventional fantasy adventure has ended. It's here fans were introduced to Frieren as she was reflecting on how much her party members really had an impact on here life. Helping her with this matters is the young Fern, who Frieren ends up taking on as a student due to her party member's request.

Through the series fans got to see Fern grow from a young potential mage, to passing the intense First-Class Mage Exame with the potential of being the strongest human mage alive. It's something fans got to see in the works all while Frieren herself was retracing steps of her past, and through it all fans got to see Fern become a fully realized person in her own right. Now Fern has made the magical leap to the real world with some perfect cosplayed from artist april_wei_cosplay on Instagram! Check it out:

Where to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End came to an end with the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and there is currently no word on whether or not the anime will be continuing with a second season. But while we all wait for a potential announcement for the anime's future, there is plenty of time to check out everything that happened during the first season of the series. You can currently find it streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease what to expect from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such:

"After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

