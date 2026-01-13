Catch Up With Crunchyroll’s Special Frieren Recap Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be making its return to screens with Season 2 of the anime in just a few more days, and Crunchyroll has a cool way for fans to get up to speed with a special recap ahead of the new episodes. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is likely the biggest franchise returning for new episodes as part of the jam packed Winter 2026 anime schedule, and thankfully the wait for it will soon be over as it will be premiering very soon. But since it’s been a while from the first season, you might need some refreshing on what went down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be premiering later this week, and Crunchyroll is getting fans ready for what’s next with a special recap going back through the first season of the anime in just under five minutes. The first season was quite a long journey, and fans might not remember every single thing that happened given the wait between the two seasons. Thankfully, this recap makes sure to highlight what’s really important moving into the second season.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Come Out on Crunchyroll?

Play video

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on January 16th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India alongside the new episodes’ debuts in Japan. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be offering an English dub for the new season much like they did for the first, but a release date for the dub has yet to be announced as of this time. But it’s going to feature a returning cast either way.

Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa. Tomohiro Suzuki returns from the first season to handle the series’ composition and Evan Call returns to compose the music. The new opening theme for the season is titled “lulu.” as performed by MRS. GREEN APPLE.

What’s Special About Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is probably the biggest standout Fantasy anime series that fans have seen in the last few years, and the first season really started to take off with the second half of its episodes. The series introduced fans to a special kind of main character who set out on a new journey to retread the path she had gone on when she and the Hero had defeated evil. Not really recognizing the fact that her friends would not be around for as long as she was, Frieren is trying to now properly mourn them.

But through that journey Frieren is not only getting closer to two new humans, but is also exploring more of the changing magical world about her. At the same time, fans are learning about this world and seeing some awesomely animated sequences as a result. If you wanted to check out even more of the series outside of the recap, check out the full anime on Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!