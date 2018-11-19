New ‘Fruits Basket’ Anime Shares First Poster, Cast

Fruits Basket has been off the radar for years now, but the anime isn’t ready to fade away. The iconic shojo remains a favorite even today, and reports confirmed it will get a reboot next year. Now, a first-look at the series has gone live, and it will make fans feel all of the nostalgia.

Recently, the team behind Fruits Basket released its first details about the big reboot. The show’s lead cast was revealed along with a sleek key visual.

Firstly, the show will be done by TMS Entertainment with director Yoshihide Ibata overseeing it. Taka Kishimoto will be in charge of series composition while Yuu Shindou does character design.

As for the cast, Tohru Honda will be voiced by Manaka Iwami. You can check out the released casting information for Fruits Basket below:

Tohru Honda — Manaka Iwami

Yuki Sohma — Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Sohma — Yuuma Uchida

Shigure Sohma — Yuichi Nakamura

As you can see below, a key visual was released for the new Fruits Basket series as well. The image shows the title’s four leads, and Tohru looks as cute as ever. The high schooler is seen with pink ribbons in her hair, and Tohru’s smile is plenty sweet.

To the right, fans will see a familiar orange-haired boy, and girls will want to fanboy over Kyo all over again. Yuki can be seen on Kyo’s other side standing with impeccable posture, and the younger boys are joined by Shigure who is in his usual robes.

For those of you totally unfamiliar with Fruits Basket, the series launched in July 1998 and has become known as one of shojo’s top titles. Written by Natsuki Takaya, the story follows a young orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who is as sweet as she is determined. A series of events lead her to live with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan, and things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

