‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Shares New Trailer

Fruits Basket will be getting a brand new anime adaptation later this Spring, and under the supervision of original creator Natsuki Takaya, will be getting a huge facelift with a new art style, new staff, and new cast.

But, the biggest difference is that the new series will be adapting the entirety of the manga. The reboot shared a new trailer, and it shows fans the new takes on Kyo, Yuki, and Shigure in motion. You can check it out in the video above.

Funimation will be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March, with tickets going on sale February 22. Scheduled for a full release sometime in April, the series will feature an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer.

With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago. The exact release date of the series has yet to be confirmed, however.

The English dub cast of the series has seen some returns for the new series that include Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma, and Justin Cook as Hatsuharu. There are new additions to the cast as well with Tia Ballard as Kagura, and Mikaela Krantz as Momiji.

The Japanese voice cast for the series is completely new, on the other hand, and includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Satou as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Sohma, Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Sohma, and Maaya Sakamoto as Akito Sohma,

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

