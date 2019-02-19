‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Reveals More Returning English Cast

Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket will be experiencing an anime revival later this Spring with an all new staff, cast, and story adapting closer to the events of the original manga. While the Japanese voice cast has been all new, fans of the first anime’s English dub are in for a treat.

Many of the English voice cast from the first anime series have been confirmed to return, and the series recently confirmed three core returning cast members for Kyo, Yuki, and Shigure.

Joining the previously confirmed returning Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda are the returning Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, and John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma. Each of these actors portrayed the characters in the first anime adaptation back in 2001, and fans will be very excited to see these actors return to reprise these fan-favorites.

Funimation will actually be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March, with tickets going on sale February 22. Scheduled for a full release sometime in April, the series will feature an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer.

With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago. The exact release date of the series has yet to be confirmed, however.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.