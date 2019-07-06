Fruits Basket Shares Episode Order Update, New Cour Casting

The new Fruits Basket television anime series has confirmed its new episode order, sharing that the first season will run for a second cour for a total of 25 episodes. Given that it’s been previously reported that the anime is expected to run through the full manga plot, it was assumed that the show would continue, but it had been unclear just how much the first season would cover.

In addition to the number of episodes, several details about the upcoming cour have been released. Reina Ueda will voice Kisa Souma, You Taichi will voice Hiro Souma, and Kengo Kawanishi will voice Ritsu Sohma. The second cour will also feature new opening and ending songs, “Chime” by Ai Otsuka and “One Step Closer” by INTERSECTION, respectively.

In addition to the new cast, the Japanese voice cast for the series is completely new compared to the show’s previous incarnation. It includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Satou as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Sohma, Takahiro Sakurai as Ayame Sohma, and Maaya Sakamoto as Akito Sohma.

The English dub cast for the series, on the other hand, sees several actors from the original series return, including Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma, and Justin Cook as Hatsuharu Sohma. New additions include Tia Ballard as Kagura Sohma, Mikaela Krantz as Momiji Sohma, Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa Uotani, and Jad Saxton as Saki Hanajima.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.