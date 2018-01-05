FTISLAND’s Minhwan Announces Engagement To LABOUM’s Yulhee

It looks like wedding bells are coming for more idols than just Taeyang in 2018. New reports have confirmed Choi Minhwan of FTISLAND is planning his wedding with former LABOUM idol Yulhee.

Taking to Instagram, Minhwan addressed fans personally about his upcoming marriage. You can read the letter in full below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hello, It’s Choi Min Hwan. To all my Pri(madonnas)… There’s something I wanted to say officially to all of you, in public. That’s why I’m posting this letter.

I don’t know how you guys will react to what I’m about to say. I’ve worried about this for a long time, but I decided to say what I have to say. I want to publicly show everyone the trust in the relationship between my girlfriend and me.

Marriage is a big decision in my life that I invest a lot of thought into. I felt a lot of happiness in the congratulatory messages when I announced the news. I also realized how many people I have to be thankful for.

Before debuting and until now… My members have stood beside me, giving me strength. My members are like family. When I told them the news, they congratulated me. They genuinely congratulated me. We formed a new relationship between us that will go towards the future together.

I don’t know how I can thank everyone but… I just want to say thank you once more to everyone, for congratulating me and for loving me. For everyone who’s stood with me in this long journey of 10 years, for everyone who’s given me strength until now… Thank you so much, I will never forget these honest feelings of support and love.

I will do my best to return this love with music. Thank you so much.”

Fans learned Minhwan and Yulhee were dating last year shortly before the latter left LABOUM. Yulhee split from her idol group in November 2017 several months after the singer confirmed she was dating Minhwan.

FTISLAND’s agency has also released a statement about the impending nuptials. FNC Entertainment said Minhwan wanted to be the one who told fans about the marriage first. The company confirmed the singer plans to continue on with FTISLAND in the future and offered its support to the happy couple.

We send our congrats to the couple! Did you see this marriage coming? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!