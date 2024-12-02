Hunter x Hunter’s Exciting Manga Progress Update Gets Fans Pumped

Hunter x Hunter, the tale of a young fisherman from Whale Island seeking to become a Hunter to find his elusive father, has captivated audiences for years. Since the release of its manga on March 3, 1998, Hunter x Hunter has become a beloved classic. The anime first aired from October 16, 1999, to March 31, 2001, before receiving a reboot running from October 2, 2011, to September 24, 2014.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga, which has been ongoing since the 1990s, returned briefly in October after a two-year hiatus. However, as fans are painfully aware, the story has remained on hiatus since it was announced that creator Yoshihiro Togashi could not continue due to health issues. Today, Hunter x Hunter fans rejoiced at a surprise announcement on social media.

Early this morning, Togashi posted a picture featuring a stack of papers, with the top sheet revealing a sketch of Hisoka Morow, the enigmatic magician, Hunter, and former #4 member of the Phantom Troupe, known for his deadly Bungee Gum technique. The caption read, “It was difficult. The storyboard for one more episode is complete”, Togashi said. This came shortly after another post featuring a blank piece of paper partially covering several sheets, which appeared to display artwork. The creator’s caption for that post revealed, “Names completed for two chapters. I underwent surgery”, Togashi said.

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for Togashi’s health and excitement for the potential continuation of the story. A second post was posted a few hours later, showing a new image of Chrollo Lucifer—leader of the Phantom Troupe and a specialization Nen user capable of stealing others’ abilities via his conjured book, Bandit’s Secret—heightened anticipation. Togashi confirmed, “The storyboard for one more episode is complete,” meaning two chapters are now storyboarded.

Fans speculated on what these updates could mean for the series’ future. One fan wrote, “I sincerely believe that their final confrontation will be the best moment in HxH till now,” referencing the epic battle between Hisoka and Chrollo, which began in Chapter 351. This long-awaited fight was a culmination of years of tension: Hisoka’s insatiable thirst for a worthy adversary, Chrollo’s regained Nen abilities, and their fateful showdown in Heaven’s Arena. Although Chrollo ultimately bested Hisoka, killing him, the magician miraculously revived himself using his Bungee Gum ability to restart his heart and lungs.

A rematch between these two iconic characters has been eagerly anticipated, making Togashi’s latest posts an exciting and happy development. Beyond the story, fans are celebrating what this news could signify: not just a continuation of Hunter x Hunter but also improved health for the beloved creator Yoshihiro Togashi.