‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Welcomes Summer With Some Sexy Swimsuit Art

It isn’t everyday fans of Fullmetal Alchemist see the series hit headlines, but one fan is ready to change that. With summer here, new and old fans alike are ready to binge their way through the anime during a weekend vacation, and some sizzling art is here to celebrate the occasion.

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to such a gift when an artist @inunekokawaE put up their summertime take on Fullmetal Alchemist. And, yes — that is Riza Hawkeye wearing a mesh monokini.

As you can see below, the fan-artist shared their take on a Fullmetal Alchemist swimsuit calendar. An array of fan-favorite heroines from Hiromu Arakawa’s iconic shonen can be found dressed up, and their cool looks are surely going to get their own cosplays.

Naturally, Winry Rockbell is featured heavily in this sexy fan-art. The girl can be seen twice as she rocks a tiny blue-and-white bikini. The piece’s mixed prints give Winry a cute look, and it pairs well with her other outing. The heroine is also shown wearing jean shorts with a strapless gingham top that suits her perfectly.

Of course, Winry isn’t alone. Fullmetal Alchemist has a slew of heroines in its roster, and many are shown here. As you can see, Riza Hawkeye is shown twice. To the top-left, a picture of the markswoman is shown as Riza lifts her top. Her burned alchemy tattoo is put on full display, and an aged-up version of Riza can be seen as well. So, you can imagine how Colonel Mustang would react to her skin-baring suit.

Oh, and who can overlook Olivier Mira Armstrong? Her toned physique suits her slinky swim suit perfectly, but not everyone looks as happy to be on display as the State Alchemist. One look at Lan Fan tells you the royal retainer is pretty displeased with her pastel bikini being shown to the world. However, others like Mei couldn’t care less about the close-up.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Do you want Fullmetal Alchemist to do an actual swimsuit calendar? Should the boys get their own sexy spread?