Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Suits Up With Alphonse

You’d be hard-pressed to find an anime fan who doesn’t have at least some love for Fullmetal Alchemist. Routinely looked up to as one of the greatest anime stories of all time, the story of the Elric Brothers might not have any new projects in the works but fans have not forgotten Hiromu Arakawa’s masterpiece. While quite a few characters were striking, Alphonse Elric was one of the most eye-popping as the young boy found himself trapped in a suit of armor thanks to an alchemist experiment gone awry. Now, one cosplay has brought Al back to the forefront with some spot-on cosplay.

Al and Ed were quite close as brothers, who would routinely try to have a positive attitude throughout the adventures. Unfortunately, their origin story was anything but. Losing their mother at a young age, the brothers attempted to bring her back to life by employing a dark form of alchemy. While Edward lost an arm and a leg thanks to the spell gone awry, Al lost his entire body as his soul was placed into the suit of armor that anime fans have come to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alphonse Elric Armors Up

It’s been some time since Fullmetal Alchemist was releasing new anime episodes but the story was recently given a live-action makeover thanks to Warner Bros Japan. The recent trilogy of films recreated the full story of the Elric Brothers. While the movies didn’t cover everything about the brothers’ journey, it did a serviceable job of weaving together the tale of Fullmetal Alchemist.

https://x.com/yeskiri/status/1822920989535318437

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Fullmetal Alchemist, both anime series are available to stream on Crunchyroll, and the manga is published by Yen Press. Here’s how the manga publisher describes the beloved series, “Alchemy: the mystical power to alter the natural world; something between magic, art and science. When two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, dabbled in this power to grant their dearest wish, one of them lost an arm and a leg…and the other became nothing but a soul locked into a body of living steel. Now Edward is an agent of the government, a slave of the military-alchemical complex, using his unique powers to obey orders…even to kill. Except his powers aren’t unique. The world has been ravaged by the abuse of alchemy. And in pursuit of the ultimate alchemical treasure, the Philosopher’s Stone, their enemies are even more ruthless than they are…”

Want to see what the future holds for the Elrics? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Fullmetal Alchemist.